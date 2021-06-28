EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $166.92, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGP was $166.92, representing a -2.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $171.42 and a 47.1% increase over the 52 week low of $113.47.

EGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports EGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.26%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EGP as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (EGP)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (EGP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 15.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EGP at 4.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.