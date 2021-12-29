EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $224.22, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGP was $224.22, representing a -0.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $224.49 and a 70.8% increase over the 52 week low of $131.28.

EGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08. Zacks Investment Research reports EGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.45%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the egp Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EGP as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russel (OMFS)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 18.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EGP at 4.56%.

