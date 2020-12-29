EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $138.22, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGP was $138.22, representing a -9.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.26 and a 65.73% increase over the 52 week low of $83.40.

EGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports EGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.66%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

