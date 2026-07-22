EastGroup Properties Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $75.523 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $63.299 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $193.331 million from $177.286 million last year.

EastGroup Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $75.523 Mln. vs. $63.299 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $193.331 Mln vs. $177.286 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.30 To $ 1.38 Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.83 To $ 5.97

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