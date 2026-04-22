EastGroup Properties Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $94.62 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $59.42 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $190.25 million from $174.44 million last year.

EastGroup Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $94.62 Mln. vs. $59.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.77 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $190.25 Mln vs. $174.44 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.24 To $ 1.32 Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.66 To $ 5.86

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