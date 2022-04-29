EastGroup Properties (EGP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $193.14, changing hands as low as $187.27 per share. EastGroup Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGP's low point in its 52 week range is $148.69 per share, with $229.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $189.08.

