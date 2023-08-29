Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Declares $1.27 Dividend

Eastgroup Properties said on August 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share ($5.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $179.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 3.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastgroup Properties. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGP is 0.36%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 48,653K shares. The put/call ratio of EGP is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.05% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eastgroup Properties is 190.35. The forecasts range from a low of 159.58 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.05% from its latest reported closing price of 179.49.

The projected annual revenue for Eastgroup Properties is 547MM, an increase of 3.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,961K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 1.89% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,915K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 8.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,402K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 0.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,347K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,260K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 636.52% over the last quarter.

Eastgroup Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EastGroup Properties, Inc., an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 47 million square feet.

