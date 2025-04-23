Stocks
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $EGP Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 23, 2025 — 04:57 pm EDT

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES ($EGP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $2.12 per share, beating estimates of $1.12 by $1.00. The company also reported revenue of $174,450,000, beating estimates of $171,750,419 by $2,699,581.

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of EASTGROUP PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EGP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James set a target price of $190.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $175.0 on 04/06/2025

