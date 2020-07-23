EastGroup Properties Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EGP

In trading on Thursday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.44, changing hands as high as $123.54 per share. EastGroup Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGP's low point in its 52 week range is $83.3994 per share, with $142.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.90.

