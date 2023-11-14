EastGroup Properties Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EGP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $169.17, changing hands as high as $172.22 per share. EastGroup Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGP's low point in its 52 week range is $144.40 per share, with $188.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.