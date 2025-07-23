Key Points - Funds from operations per share (FFO), excluding gains from involuntary conversion and business interruption claims, increased 7.8% year over year to $2.21, exceeding non-GAAP expectations for Q2 2025.

- Revenue (GAAP) increased to $177.3 million, topping analyst estimates.

- Operating portfolio occupancy declined to 95.9%.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP), an industrial real estate investment trust focused on Sunbelt logistics and distribution properties, reported results for Q2 2025 on July 23, 2025. The company delivered GAAP revenue of $177.3 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $175.19 million in GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP earnings per share—measured as funds from operations (FFO) per share—reached $2.21, well ahead of analyst consensus. Despite continued growth in both revenue (GAAP) and FFO (non-GAAP), operating portfolio occupancy edged down from the prior-year period. The quarter showed continued pricing power on lease renewals and disciplined development activity, marking another period of outperformance but with early signs of caution in certain markets.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (GAAP) $1.20 $1.19 $1.14 5.3% Revenue (GAAP) $177.3 million $175.2 million $159.1 million 11.4% FFO per Share – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $2.21 $2.05 7.8% Same Property Net Operating Income (Cash Basis, Non-GAAP) $113.2 million $106.4 million 6.4% Operating Portfolio Average Occupancy 95.9% 97.0% (1.1 pp)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

EastGroup Properties develops, acquires, and manages industrial facilities in high-growth Sunbelt markets. Its portfolio spans states like Texas, Florida, California, Arizona, and North Carolina, with properties located near key transportation corridors. This focus on supply-constrained submarkets attracts a broad base of location-sensitive tenants looking for operational efficiency.

The company emphasizes tenant diversification, with no single tenant accounting for more than 1.6% of annualized base rent in FY2024. Its strategic approach blends targeted acquisitions and steady development, allowing it to grow while managing risk. Maintaining a strong balance sheet and access to capital are also central to its business model, aiming for resilience in changing economic climates.

Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

EastGroup Properties exceeded both FFO (non-GAAP) and revenue (GAAP) estimates in Q2 2025, driven by robust rental rate increases and continued portfolio expansion. FFO per share was $2.21 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 7.8% compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting both higher rental income and successful lease-ups. Cash basis same property net operating income rose 6.4% in Q2 2025.

The company’s portfolio remained 97.1% leased and 96.0% physically occupied as of June 30, 2025. However, average occupancy declined 1.1 percentage points year over year. Rent growth on new and renewal leases was particularly notable, with straight-line rental spreads averaging 44.4%. This means tenants paid roughly 44.4% more on new and renewed leases compared to prior rates on a straight-line basis, underscoring continued demand for the company's logistics assets even as some markets, such as Los Angeles, revisited negative absorption and falling rents.

Development activity was measured. Only two projects totaling 469,000 square feet commenced construction, while four totaling 785,000 square feet transitioned to the operating portfolio. Notably, the development pipeline remains significant, with 18 projects underway across 13 markets. Of these, 16% were pre-leased as of July 22, 2025. Management described a more cautious approach to launching new projects and acquisitions, noting “clouds of uncertainty,” including global trade risks and higher costs of capital. Several planned acquisitions were either pulled back or delayed, reflecting discipline in capital allocation.

Financial discipline was evident in EastGroup’s conservative leverage ratios. Debt-to-total market capitalization was 14.2% as of June 30, 2025, and the company reported a fixed charge coverage ratio (non-GAAP) of 16.1 times. Several equity raises, including $74.1 million settled in Q2 2025 and $117.1 million subsequent to quarter end, boosted liquidity, positioning the company to weather any potential economic headwinds.

Material one-time events were not a significant factor this period. The most notable market-specific issue was continued sluggishness in Los Angeles, where rent growth and absorption lagged the rest of the portfolio. While EastGroup’s Sunbelt and last-mile assets remain strong, softness in coastal California underscores the risks tied to global trade and economic policy shifts.

Dividend consistency continued as well. The company declared its 182nd consecutive quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share. This payout translates to a $5.60 annualized rate and a 3.3% yield as of July 22, 2025, based on the closing stock price of $167.78. The dividend has increased or been maintained for 32 years, with 13 consecutive annual increases as of Q2 2025.

Business Initiatives, Segment Context, and Industry Drivers

The period highlighted EastGroup Properties' focus on building a diversified, stable portfolio. Its tenants span a wide variety of industries, reducing risk tied to any single tenant or sector. The company’s typical leases are for shallow bay industrial buildings, which are used for last-mile distribution—meaning goods are delivered closer to consumers, a segment that has seen steady demand from e‑commerce trends. This concentration in smaller bay, multi-tenant industrial assets allows EastGroup to serve growing logistics needs in Sunbelt metropolitan areas.

Development remains a major growth lever. In the first half of 2025, the company started projects totaling 731,000 square feet and transferred 1,160,000 square feet into operations at a cumulative cost of $154.2 million during the first six months of 2025. These new assets were 74% leased at transition, highlighting leasing velocity despite broader market caution. The company has also continued to invest in land for future development, with recent acquisitions in Raleigh and Orlando, pointing to a focus on future high-growth nodes.

Same property net operating income—a key real estate earnings metric that measures profitability on properties held over a multi-year period—saw steady gains, increasing 6.6% on a straight-line basis and 6.4% on a cash basis in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024. This growth was driven by rental rate increases. However, some market-specific softness—for example, in Los Angeles—was tied to weaker demand and negative rent growth. Management pointed out that such softness was isolated and contrasted with strength in the Sunbelt and southeastern markets like Atlanta and the Carolinas, where leasing volumes and rates remained high.

The company also prioritized balance sheet flexibility, particularly during a quarter marked by cautious development and delays in some acquisitions. The reduction of development starts in 2025—from a previous estimate of 1.8 million to 1.7 million square feet and an associated $215 million investment—reflects this careful approach, according to management guidance for FY2025. Capital market volatility and elevated uncertainty, especially regarding tariffs and global commerce, prompted management to adopt higher thresholds for new investments and to reassess acquisition yields in response to the rising cost of capital.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Monitoring Points

For FY2025, management maintained its earnings per share (GAAP) guidance of $4.76 to $4.90. and adjusted FFO per share guidance of $8.89 to $9.03 for FY2025. The outlook for same property net operating income growth (cash basis) was revised upward to 6.0%–7.0% for FY2025. Average operating portfolio occupancy is forecast in the 95.6%–96.4% range for FY2025, slightly below last year’s actual figure, reflecting tempered expectations for lease-up speed in the current environment. The company also lowered its annual development start targets for 2025, and pushed some planned acquisitions to later in the year as a precaution.

Investors should continue to monitor several key areas in the coming quarters. These include occupancy trends, especially if softening continues or worsens; progress on lease-up of recent development projects; and conditions in markets with greater exposure to trade, such as Los Angeles. Balance sheet strength and the capacity to raise capital without overextending debt remain important supports for the company’s growth plans. With strategic diversification and a continued focus on logistics assets serving consumer end markets, EastGroup is positioned to respond flexibly to evolving macroeconomic trends.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EastGroup Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.