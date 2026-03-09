Eastern's Q4 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Weak Truck Demand Hurts

Shares of The Eastern Company EML have lost 0.7% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Jan. 3, 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 Index’s decline of 2.1% over the same period. Over the past month, the stock moved down 3.2%, roughly in line with the broader market’s 3.1% decline.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Eastern reported adjusted net income of 31 cents per share compared with 42 cents per share recorded a year earlier.

Net sales of $57.5 million denoted a 13.7% decrease from $66.7 million in the prior-year period. Net income from continuing operations fell to $1.2 million from $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, net income was $1.9 million compared with adjusted earnings of $2.6 million a year earlier.

Other Key Business Metrics

Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 22.8%, slightly lower than 23% recorded in the same period last year.

Selling and administrative expenses fell 10.5% year over year in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower commissions, legal fees and personnel-related costs. However, these expenses represented 17.4% of net sales compared with 16.8% in the prior-year period, as lower revenue offset the cost reductions.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations declined to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter from $5.8 million a year earlier.

Eastern also reported a backlog of $81.1 million as of Jan. 3, 2026, down about 10.5% from $89.1 million as of Dec. 28, 2024. The decline was mainly attributed to lower orders for returnable transport packaging products.

Management Commentary

Management attributed the year’s weaker financial performance largely to challenging end-market conditions, particularly in the heavy-duty truck and automotive sectors. According to CEO Ryan Schroeder, these markets remained under pressure for most of 2025, although the company began seeing early signs of stabilization toward the end of the year.

Despite the demand slowdown, management emphasized progress on operational initiatives aimed at strengthening long-term performance. These included restructuring actions and footprint optimization that generated approximately $4 million in annualized savings. The company also worked to offset roughly $10 million in tariff exposure through pricing actions and supply chain cost reductions.

Executives noted that these measures helped maintain profitability despite significant volume declines. In addition, the fourth quarter showed sequential improvement in revenue, rising about 4% from the third quarter, indicating potential stabilization in demand.

Factors Influencing the Quarter

Lower shipments of returnable transport packaging products and truck mirror assemblies were the primary drivers behind the revenue decline during both the quarter and the full year. Higher raw material costs also contributed to margin pressure.

Eastern’s operating profit in the fourth quarter was $2.2 million, or 3.8% of net sales, compared with $3 million, or 4.5% of sales, in the year-ago period. Other expenses increased due to a one-time write-off of deferred financing fees tied to refinancing its previous credit agreement.

Nevertheless, management pointed to signs of operational resilience, noting that gross margin declined only 20 basis points in the fourth quarter despite the double-digit drop in sales.

2025 Update

Revenue declined 9% to $249 million in 2025 from $272.8 million in 2024.

Net income from continuing operations dropped 57% to $6 million, or 98 cents per share, from $13.2 million, or $2.13 per share. Gross margin declined to 22.9% from 24.7% in 2024.

For the full year, adjusted EBITDA totaled $19.4 million compared with $26.3 million in 2024.

Outlook and Strategic Priorities

Looking ahead, Eastern’s leadership expressed cautious optimism for improving market conditions in 2026. Management highlighted early indicators such as stronger order flow in late 2025 and increased activity related to new automotive model launches.

The company’s strategy for the coming year focuses on operational excellence, new product introductions, disciplined capital deployment and pursuing growth opportunities through both organic initiatives and potential acquisitions.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Eastern strengthened its balance sheet by refinancing its credit facility and entering into a new $100 million five-year revolving credit facility with Citizens Bank. The new facility is intended to enhance financial flexibility and support future growth initiatives.

The company also continued returning capital to shareholders, repurchasing about 153,000 shares during 2025—roughly 2.5% of shares outstanding—and distributing $2.7 million in dividends. Additionally, Eastern reduced outstanding debt by $8.7 million over the year.

Operationally, the company streamlined its portfolio by divesting the underperforming Centralia Mold division of its Big 3 business, allowing management to concentrate resources on core operations and growth opportunities.

