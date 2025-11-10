Eastern's Q3 Earnings Down Y/Y Due to Truck Market Slump

Shares of The Eastern Company EML have declined 7.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 27, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 1.8% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 9.2% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.6% growth, indicating a significant underperformance by EML amid broader market resilience.

Eastern reported third quarter 2025 adjusted net income of 13 cents per share, down significantly from 75 cents per share a year ago.

Net sales fell 22% to $55.3 million, representing a decrease from $71.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decline was driven primarily by reduced shipments of returnable transport packaging products and truck mirror assemblies, which decreased by $9.9 million and $6.4 million, respectively.

Net income dropped 88% to $0.6 million from $4.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income came in at $0.8 million compared to $4.7 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations fell to $3.5 million from $8.7 million, a decline of nearly 60%.

Business Segment Pressures and Key Metrics

Gross margin for the third quarter contracted to 22.3%, down from 25.5% in the third quarter of 2024. This compression was mainly attributed to increased raw material costs associated with transitioning from customer-provided inputs to in-house sourcing for a mirror project, compounded by the impact of lower production volumes.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses fell 6.5% year over year, largely due to a $1.1 million reduction in compensation costs, partially offset by $0.3 million in restructuring charges.

Inventory levels increased slightly to $56.8 million from $55.2 million at year-end 2024, while backlog decreased 24% year over year to $74.3 million as of Sept. 27, 2025. The decline in backlog was driven by softer orders across key product categories, including transport packaging, latch and handle assemblies and mirror components.

Management Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

CEO Ryan Schroeder acknowledged that the quarter's disappointing performance stemmed from macroeconomic headwinds in the Class 8 truck and automotive markets, both of which experienced significant pullbacks. OEM truck production was down 36% year over year, with the company citing a 34% decline in new platform launches due to a shift in the automotive sector’s focus from electric vehicles to internal combustion engines.

Despite the challenges, management expressed confidence in its proactive response. Key restructuring efforts included workforce optimization, operational footprint consolidation, and divestiture of an underperforming business unit. These actions generated $1.8 million in quarterly savings. Additionally, investments continued in product innovation and customer diversification to reduce volatility and prepare for an eventual market rebound.

CFO Nicholas Vlahos noted that the company repurchased approximately 118,000 shares year to date — roughly 2% of outstanding stock — and reduced debt by $7 million. These moves reflect Eastern’s commitment to long-term shareholder value, even amid short-term market challenges.

Factors Influencing Performance

The decline in Q3 results was largely attributed to a cyclical downturn in the heavy-duty truck and North American automotive sectors. Specifically, the pullback in EV-related programs and fewer new model launches affected the returnable packaging segment. Notably, Eastern reported 13 fewer platform launches in 2025 compared to 2024, which translated into reduced customer orders.

Restructuring expenses also played a role, totaling $2.2 million year to date, and included severance payments and contract terminations. The overall operating environment was characterized by freight market weakness, elevated raw material costs and constrained volumes, all of which weighed on profitability.

Guidance and Outlook

Schroeder stated that the company has started to see modest volume improvements in the fourth quarter and expects recovery in the heavy-duty truck market in 2026. The outlook for the first half of 2026 remains soft, but the company has positioned its operations for responsiveness once demand returns. Backlog in the automotive Big 3 segment was also reportedly improving heading into year-end.

Other Developments

In a notable strategic move, Eastern secured a new $100 million revolving credit facility with Citizens Bank shortly after the quarter closed. This facility enhances liquidity and provides financial flexibility for long-term initiatives, including potential acquisitions. Additionally, the company highlighted the ramp-up of its USPS vehicle platform program with Oshkosh, now Eastern’s largest customer for the quarter. The program is expected to continue contributing positively through 2026.

