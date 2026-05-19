Eastern Stock Falls 8% as Q1 Earnings Decline Year Over Year

Shares of The Eastern Company EML have declined 7.6% since the company reported results for the quarter ended April 4, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index, which was essentially flat over the same period, with a 0.1% change. Over the past month, Eastern’s stock has fallen 7.8% compared with a 5% gain for the broader market.

Eastern reported first-quarter 2026 net income of 11 cents per share, down from 32 cents per share a year earlier.

Net sales of $59.7 million indicated a 5.7% decline from $63.3 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to lower shipments tied to softer demand for returnable transport packaging products.

Net income fell to $0.6 million from $1.9 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA declined about 35% year over year to $3 million from $4.6 million, while gross margin contracted to 20% from 22.4%.

The Eastern Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Eastern Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Eastern Company Quote

Demand Trends and Backlog

Management said order activity strengthened across nearly all business segments during the quarter, helping backlog rise sequentially to $82.2 million from $81.1 million at fiscal 2025 year-end, though backlog remained below the $85.9 million recorded a year earlier. Executives attributed the sequential improvement to better order execution and a gradually improving demand environment.

CEO Ryan Schroeder said the recovery identified in late 2025 “remains intact” and is beginning to broaden across the portfolio. The company cited improving momentum at Eberhard and Velvac, with Velvac benefiting from an early-stage recovery in heavy-duty truck production. Management also noted that customers are increasingly committing to orders for the second half of 2026, improving visibility relative to last year.

Margin Pressure and Operational Challenges

Profitability was hurt by issues within the company’s racks business at Big 3 Precision. Management disclosed that contracts quoted during a prolonged slowdown were later found to be below targeted margin thresholds, negatively affecting first-quarter operating performance.

The company said the issue pressured both gross margin and net income during the quarter. Gross profit fell to $11.9 million from $14.2 million a year ago as lower volumes, pricing pressure and labor inefficiencies weighed on results. Operating profit declined to $1.3 million from $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Management stated corrective actions have already been implemented, including tighter quoting controls, revised approval authority and expanded review processes. Executives expect the financial impact from these contracts to be largely contained to the first half of 2026 as the affected agreements run off.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Position

Eastern generated $3.5 million in operating cash flow during the quarter compared with a cash outflow of $1.8 million in the prior-year period. Inventory declined by $3.3 million sequentially to $53.1 million, while accounts receivable increased modestly to $32.6 million.

The company continued deleveraging efforts during the quarter, reducing long-term debt by roughly $1 million to $32.9 million. Debt-to-equity improved to 26.6% from 34.3% a year earlier. Eastern ended the quarter with approximately $67 million available under its revolving credit facility.

Management also continued shareholder returns through dividends and stock repurchases. During the quarter, Eastern repurchased 21,120 shares for about $0.4 million under its authorized buyback program.

Investments and Business Outlook

Executives emphasized ongoing operational investments aimed at supporting future growth. At Eberhard, the company is implementing lean manufacturing initiatives to shorten lead times and reduce inventory requirements. One highlighted launch is a new door actuation program for a customer’s next-generation side-by-side ATV platform scheduled to ramp through the second and third quarters of 2026.

At Big 3 Precision, Eastern is investing in automation and robotics intended to increase welding throughput without additional headcount. Meanwhile, Velvac recently implemented a new ERP system designed to improve inventory visibility and order management efficiency.

Management said the demand environment for the remainder of 2026 appears “considerably more favorable” than conditions experienced in the second half of 2025. Executives added that the company expects to improve its financial performance as the year progresses.

Other Developments

Eastern indicated it remains interested in selective merger-and-acquisition opportunities as its balance sheet strengthens. Management said its acquisition pipeline is “filling” and that the company intends to pursue disciplined M&A opportunities when they meet strategic and financial criteria.

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