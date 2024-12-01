Eastern Resources Updates Director’s Shareholdings

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eastern Resources Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of its director, Ariel Edward King. Following approval at the 2024 AGM, King acquired 473,684 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,400,000 performance rights, while cancelling 14,000,000 performance rights from previous years. These adjustments reflect a post-consolidation update of King’s investment in the company.

For further insights into AU:EFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.