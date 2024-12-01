Eastern Resources Updates Director’s Shareholding

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Eastern Resources Limited announced a change in the interests of its director, Myles Rui Fang, following approval at the 2024 AGM. The adjustments include the acquisition of 473,684 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,400,000 performance rights, while 14 million performance rights were cancelled. The changes reflect a strategic realignment in the director’s holdings, post-consolidation.

