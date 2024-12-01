News & Insights

Stocks

Eastern Resources Updates Director’s Shareholding

December 01, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eastern Resources Limited announced a change in the interests of its director, Myles Rui Fang, following approval at the 2024 AGM. The adjustments include the acquisition of 473,684 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,400,000 performance rights, while 14 million performance rights were cancelled. The changes reflect a strategic realignment in the director’s holdings, post-consolidation.

For further insights into AU:EFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.