Eastern Resources Limited Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Eastern Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 6.55 million unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be quoted on the ASX until these restrictions are lifted. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align employee interests with long-term business goals.

