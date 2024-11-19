Eastern Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Eastern Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with strong shareholder support for key decisions including director re-elections and the issuance of performance rights. The voting results reflect a robust backing, with approval percentages consistently around 90%. This outcome indicates shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

