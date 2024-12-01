News & Insights

Eastern Resources Alters Director’s Shareholding Structure

December 01, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Eastern Resources Limited announces a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Mark Calderwood. Post the 2024 AGM, Calderwood has acquired additional fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights, while some previously issued performance rights were canceled. This update could impact investor perspectives on the company’s management and future strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:EFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

