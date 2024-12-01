Eastern Resources Alters Director’s Shareholding Structure

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Eastern Resources Limited announces a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Mark Calderwood. Post the 2024 AGM, Calderwood has acquired additional fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights, while some previously issued performance rights were canceled. This update could impact investor perspectives on the company’s management and future strategic direction.
For further insights into AU:EFE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.