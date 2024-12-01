Eastern Resources Alters Director’s Shareholding Structure

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Eastern Resources Limited announces a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Mark Calderwood. Post the 2024 AGM, Calderwood has acquired additional fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights, while some previously issued performance rights were canceled. This update could impact investor perspectives on the company’s management and future strategic direction.

