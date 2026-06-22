Eastern Platinum CFO Wylie Hui To Resign; Search Underway For Successor

(RTTNews) - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (ELR.TO, ELRFF) on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Wylie Hui will resign effective July 10, to pursue other interests.

The company said it has begun a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

The company added that Hui has agreed to assist the company during the transition period.

The company said it will provide a further update on the CFO appointment process in due course.

On Friday, Eastern Platinum closed trading 2.70% lesser at CAD 0.3600 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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