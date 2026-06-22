Markets

Eastern Platinum CFO Wylie Hui To Resign; Search Underway For Successor

June 22, 2026 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (ELR.TO, ELRFF) on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Wylie Hui will resign effective July 10, to pursue other interests.

The company said it has begun a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

The company added that Hui has agreed to assist the company during the transition period.

The company said it will provide a further update on the CFO appointment process in due course.

On Friday, Eastern Platinum closed trading 2.70% lesser at CAD 0.3600 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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