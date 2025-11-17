Eastern & Oriental (KLSE:E&O) Price Target Decreased by 10.26% to 1.07

The average one-year price target for Eastern & Oriental (KLSE:E&O) has been revised to RM1.07 / share. This is a decrease of 10.26% from the prior estimate of RM1.19 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of RM0.94 to a high of RM1.23 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 96.76% from the latest reported closing price of RM33.08 / share.

Eastern & Oriental Maintains 0.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.12%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern & Oriental. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E&O is 0.02%, an increase of 197.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.15% to 791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 5,349K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,181K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E&O by 5.66% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,106K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,589K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares , representing an increase of 17.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E&O by 15.41% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1,450K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,450K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.