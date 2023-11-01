Eastern & Oriental (E&O) Price Target Increased by 60.00% to 0.90

The average one-year price target for Eastern & Oriental (E&O) has been revised to 0.90 / share. This is an increase of 60.00% from the prior estimate of 0.56 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.89 to a high of 0.92 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.24% from the latest reported closing price of 32.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern & Oriental. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E&O is 0.02%, an increase of 197.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.15% to 791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 791K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing an increase of 37.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E&O by 197.39% over the last quarter.

