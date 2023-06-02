Eastern & Oriental (E&O) Price Target Decreased by 34.00% to 0.34

The average one-year price target for Eastern & Oriental (E&O) has been revised to 0.34 / share. This is an decrease of 34.00% from the prior estimate of 0.51 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.33 to a high of 0.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.85% from the latest reported closing price of 29.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern & Oriental. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E&O is 0.01%, a decrease of 19.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,868K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares, representing a decrease of 35.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E&O by 27.12% over the last quarter.

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 491K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.