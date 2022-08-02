Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.11

The board of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.11 per share on the 15th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Eastern's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Eastern is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 8.8% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGM:EML Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

Eastern Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.36 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.0% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Eastern Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Eastern has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.8% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On Eastern's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Eastern has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

