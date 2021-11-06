Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.11

The board of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving US$0.11 per share. This makes the dividend yield 1.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Eastern's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Eastern was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 5.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Eastern Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGM:EML Historic Dividend November 6th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Eastern Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Eastern has been growing its earnings per share at 5.4% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Eastern Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Eastern that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

