News & Insights

Stocks

Eastern Metals Unveils New Drill Targets at Arunta Project

November 25, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eastern Metals Limited (AU:EMS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eastern Metals Limited has identified three new geophysical anomalies at its Arunta Project in the Northern Territory, following a successful Induced Polarisation survey. These anomalies, located along the strike from the Home of Bullion deposit, present promising drilling targets with the potential for discovering high-grade sulphide lodes. The company plans to secure drilling approvals for further exploration in 2025, enhancing the project’s value.

For further insights into AU:EMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.