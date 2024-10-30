Eastern Metals Sees Shift in Shareholder Holdings

Eastern Metals Limited (AU:EMS) has released an update.

Eastern Metals Limited has announced a change in the holdings of its substantial shareholders, Robert and Pamela Duffin, whose voting power has decreased from 15.6% to 13.9%. This shift in ownership highlights the dynamic nature of stock holdings and could influence investor sentiment in the financial markets.

