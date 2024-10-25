News & Insights

Eastern Metals Prepares for Annual General Meeting 2024

October 25, 2024 — 12:29 am EDT

Eastern Metals Limited (AU:EMS) has released an update.

Eastern Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 25, 2024, at their Sydney office, inviting shareholders to attend in person. This meeting is a key event for investors to gain insights into the company’s future plans and performance. Attendees are encouraged to access meeting materials online for a comprehensive understanding.

