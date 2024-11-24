Eastern Metals Faces First Strike on Remuneration

Eastern Metals Limited (AU:EMS) has released an update.

Eastern Metals Limited’s recent annual general meeting saw all resolutions passed, but a significant 42% of shareholders voted against the adoption of the remuneration report, marking a ‘first strike’ under corporate regulations. This reflects growing shareholder scrutiny over executive compensation. The meeting outcomes highlight the importance of investor sentiment in the company’s governance decisions.

