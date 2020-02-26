World Markets

Eastern Libya's FM says cannot force end to oil blockade

Contributor
Emma Farge Reuters
Published

Eastern Libya's foreign minister said on Wednesday that his government, parallel to the internationally recognised administration in Tripoli, could not force eastern tribesmen to lift an oil blockade that he said was a "popular decision".

Adds pictures, repeats text unchanged

GENEVA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Eastern Libya's foreign minister said on Wednesday that his government, parallel to the internationally recognised administration in Tripoli, could not force eastern tribesmen to lift an oil blockade that he said was a "popular decision".

"We cannot use our power to lift the blockade," Abdulhadi Lahweej told journalists in Geneva, alleging that the Tripoli government was using revenues from oil to pay for thousands of mercenaries he says have come from Syria to help them.

He also reiterated that his side, led by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, would not participate in political talks due to begin in Geneva on Wednesday, saying there was no agreement with the U.N. mission on the composition of their delegation.

"The participation for the moment is suspended," he said.

The United Nations had planned to bring together lawmakers from both sides of Libya's conflict on Wednesday to end the fighting over Tripoli as part of a dialogue encompassing military, political and economic strands.

In a sign of the acrimony between the two sides, Lahweej took aim several times at Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, who earlier this week called Haftar a "war criminal" at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"The war criminal is the one who accepts mercenaries to kill people and accepts pilots who kills civilians," Lahweej said of the internationally recognised Libyan prime minister.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com; +41583062160;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Coronavirus Throws Wrench Into Semiconductor Demand Recovery

Bloomberg's Anand Srinivasan explains how the coronavirus fallout is impacting semiconductor stocks. He speaks with Romaine Bostick and Brooke Sutherland, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. Sutherland's opinions are her own.

Feb 12, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular