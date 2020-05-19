World Markets

Eastern Libyan forces say to move 2-3 km back from Tripoli front

Ayman al-Warfali Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Eastern Libyan forces have decided to move back 2-3 kilometers (1.24 miles-1.86 miles) from all front lines in Tripoli to allow people in the city to move more freely during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, their spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said on Wednesday.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) will start redeploying from its positions in the city from midday on Wednesday, he added, after it suffered recent reverses in its year-long campaign to capture the city.

(Reporting By Ayman al-Warfali; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

