Eastern (EML) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Eastern said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.83%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 2.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EML is 0.75%, an increase of 58.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 5,354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barington Capital Group holds 628K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 540K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EML by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 464K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EML by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 409K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EML by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 296K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EML by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Eastern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to industrial markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates across three reporting segments -- Industrial Hardware, Security Products and Metal Products -- from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China.

