Eastern Bankshares reports Q3 adjusted EPS 25c, consensus 33c

Reports Q3 revenue $203.38M, consensus $182.28M. “This quarter marked a transformational moment in Eastern’s history, as we closed on our merger with Cambridge Trust,” said Bob Rivers, Executive Chair and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and Eastern Bank. “This combination represents a powerful step forward in achieving our strategic vision, positioning us as a stronger, more competitive institution and Greater Boston’s leading local bank. I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

