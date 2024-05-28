News & Insights

Markets
CATC

Eastern Bankshares Receives Regulatory Approvals For Merger With Cambridge Trust

May 28, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC), the stock holding company for Eastern Bank, and Cambridge Bancorp (CATC), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, have received all necessary regulatory approvals to complete their proposed merger, which was previously announced on September 19, 2023. The merger is anticipated to close on or about July 12, 2024.

Bob Rivers, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Boards of Eastern and Eastern Bank, said: "This merger will create a $26 billion organization that is positioned as Greater Boston's leading local bank and the largest bank-owned independent investment advisor in Massachusetts."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CATC
EBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.