Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) investors are up 7.2% in the past week, but earnings have declined over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) share price is 31% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 13% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Eastern Bankshares for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, Eastern Bankshares actually shrank its EPS by 17%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We doubt the modest 1.5% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. However the year on year revenue growth of 15% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:EBC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2022

A Different Perspective

Eastern Bankshares boasts a total shareholder return of 33% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . That's better than the more recent three month gain of 3.1%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Eastern Bankshares better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Eastern Bankshares that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

