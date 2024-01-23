Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, indicating a decline of 32.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $153.53 million, representing a decrease of 21.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Eastern Bankshares, Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency ratio (Gaap)' of 65.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 68.3% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $23.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.52 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $130.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $149.99 million.



Over the past month, Eastern Bankshares, Inc. shares have recorded returns of -5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EBC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

