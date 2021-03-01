Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.61, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBC was $17.61, representing a -3.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.30 and a 50% increase over the 52 week low of $11.74.

EBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). Zacks Investment Research reports EBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.43%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STSB with an increase of 43.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EBC at 0.68%.

