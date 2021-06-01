Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.4, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBC was $22.4, representing a -2.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.03 and a 90.8% increase over the 52 week low of $11.74.

EBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). Zacks Investment Research reports EBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.59%, compared to an industry average of 24.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 34.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EBC at 2.35%.

