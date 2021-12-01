Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.13, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBC was $20.13, representing a -12.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.03 and a 35.83% increase over the 52 week low of $14.82.

EBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports EBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.19%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ebc Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBC as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 16.98% over the last 100 days.

