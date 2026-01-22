Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $99.50 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $60.80 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.9% to $283.50 million from $216.50 million last year.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $99.50 Mln. vs. $60.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $283.50 Mln vs. $216.50 Mln last year.

