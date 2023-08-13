Eastern Bankshares (FRA:EB0) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 14.24

The average one-year price target for Eastern Bankshares (FRA:EB0) has been revised to 14.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 13.56 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.02 to a high of 15.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.73% from the latest reported closing price of 11.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern Bankshares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EB0 is 0.17%, a decrease of 21.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 116,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,348K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares, representing an increase of 54.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB0 by 48.73% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 7,410K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,870K shares, representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB0 by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,156K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,830K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB0 by 22.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,883K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,863K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB0 by 32.18% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 4,643K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares, representing an increase of 47.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB0 by 41.46% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.