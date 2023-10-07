Eastern Bankshares (FRA:EB0) Price Target Increased by 10.29% to 15.21

The average one-year price target for Eastern Bankshares (FRA:EB0) has been revised to 15.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.29% from the prior estimate of 13.79 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.88 to a high of 17.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.29% from the latest reported closing price of 11.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern Bankshares. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 9.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EB0 is 0.16%, a decrease of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.34% to 118,297K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,027K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,348K shares, representing an increase of 35.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB0 by 44.15% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 7,410K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 6,027K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,643K shares, representing an increase of 22.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB0 by 24.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,962K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,883K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB0 by 8.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,097K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB0 by 8.70% over the last quarter.

