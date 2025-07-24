Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) reported $244.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 59%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $238.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +7.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency ratio (GAAP) : 55.9% versus 56.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 55.9% versus 56.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.6% versus 3.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.6% versus 3.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $23.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.39 billion.

: $23.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.39 billion. Total non-performing assets : $54.7 million versus $131.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $54.7 million versus $131.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total non-performing loans : $54.7 million compared to the $131.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $54.7 million compared to the $131.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $42.9 million versus $34.58 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $42.9 million versus $34.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $202 million compared to the $200.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $202 million compared to the $200.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. Interest rate swap income : $1 million compared to the $0.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1 million compared to the $0.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. Card Income : $4.2 million versus $4 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4.2 million versus $4 million estimated by three analysts on average. Investment advisory fees : $17.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.51 million.

: $17.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.51 million. Other : $0.6 million versus $5.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.6 million versus $5.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts: $8.2 million versus $8.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

