Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Eastern Bankshares said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.91%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 3.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=102).

The current dividend yield is 3.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern Bankshares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBC is 0.22%, a decrease of 14.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 115,776K shares. The put/call ratio of EBC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eastern Bankshares is 16.66. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 42.88% from its latest reported closing price of 11.66.

The projected annual revenue for Eastern Bankshares is 673MM, an increase of 63.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 5,870K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,863K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,783K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 17.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,830K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,097K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,010K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,545K shares, representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Eastern Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank is America’s oldest and largest mutual bank, with $11 billion in assets and over 115 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern provides exceptional access to fairly priced banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes. Eastern Bank, which includes Eastern Wealth Management and Eastern Insurance, is known for its outspoken advocacy and community support that has exceeded more than $125 million in charitable giving since 1999. An inclusive company, Eastern employs 1,900+ deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities.

