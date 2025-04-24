EASTERN BANKSHARES Earnings Results: $EBC Reports Quarterly Earnings

EASTERN BANKSHARES ($EBC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $222,400,000, beating estimates of $198,059,313 by $24,340,687.

EASTERN BANKSHARES Insider Trading Activity

EASTERN BANKSHARES insiders have traded $EBC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUIS BORGEN sold 12,419 shares for an estimated $230,496

R DAVID ROSATO (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $154,000

DEBORAH C JACKSON sold 5,713 shares for an estimated $106,033

EASTERN BANKSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of EASTERN BANKSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

