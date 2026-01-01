Eastern Bankshares Draws $116 Million Allocation as Profits Hit $106 Million

Key Points

Florida-based HoldCo Asset Management bought 1.2 million shares of EBC in the third quarter.

The value of the position increased by about $36.79 million from the previous quarter.

As of September 30, HoldCo reported holding 6.41 million shares of EBC valued at $116.32 million, making it the fund's fourth-largest position.

On November 13, Florida-based HoldCo Asset Management disclosed a buy of 1.2 million shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC), increasing its position by approximately $36.79 million.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated November 13, HoldCo Asset Management increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) by acquiring 1.2 million additional shares in the third quarter. The value of the EBC position rose to $116.32 million at quarter-end, positioning it as the fund’s fourth-largest equity holding.

What Else to Know

EBC represented about 12.28% of HoldCo’s 13F AUM as of September 30.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: CMA: $156.94 million (16.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: COLB: $147.30 million (15.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: FIBK: $125.89 million (13.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: EBC: $116.32 million (12.3% of AUM)

NYSE: CFG: $110.91 million (11.7% of AUM)

As of Thursday, EBC shares were priced at $18.43, up about 7% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 16%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $18.43 Market capitalization $4.15 billion Revenue (TTM) $651.22 million Net income (TTM) $49.48 million

Company Snapshot

Eastern Bankshares offers a comprehensive suite of retail, commercial, and small business banking products, including deposits, lending, cash management, insurance, and wealth management services.

The company generates revenue primarily through interest income on loans and deposits, as well as fee-based income from insurance, investment, and trust services.

It serves retail customers, small businesses, and commercial clients, with a strong presence in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Eastern Bankshares is a regional financial institution with a diversified product set spanning traditional banking, insurance, and wealth management. The company leverages its longstanding regional presence and multi-channel distribution to serve both consumer and business clients. Its scale and breadth of services position it competitively within the New England regional banking market.

Foolish Take

Eastern Bankshares stock surged in the third quarter as earnings momentum improved after a volatile first half of the year. Stepping in during that upswing suggests confidence that the fundamentals are doing more than just riding rate cycles.



The latest quarter helps explain why. Eastern posted net income of $106.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted share (up 6%), while operating earnings came in at $0.37. Meanwhile, loan growth remained steady, up 1.3% quarter over quarter, driven by commercial lending, while wealth management assets hit a record $9.2 billion. In the earnings release, CEO Denis Sheahan touted the bank as a “dense and geographically compact franchise with the scale to compete with larger banks.”



Finally, it’s important to note that this portfolio leans heavily toward other regional banks and financials, with similarly sized allocations to Comerica, Columbia Banking System, and Fifth Third. That makes this less a one-off bet and more a thematic view that select banks can compound value despite sector volatility.



