Markets
EBC

Eastern Bankshares Down 11% As Q4 Earnings Fell Shy Of Estimates

January 27, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) are falling more than 11% Friday morning after the company's fourth-quarter earnings missed analysts' view.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $42.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share compared with $35.1 million or $0.20 per share a year ago.

Operating earnings per share was $0.31 per share, that missed te average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.34 per share

Net interest income was $150.0 million for the fourth quarter compared with $122.4 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $194.51 million from $171.4 million a year ago.

EBC is at $15.66 currently. It has traded in the range of $15.25-$22.35 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.