Eastern Bankshares, Century Bancorp To Merge In $642 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) and Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) said that they have entered into a all-cash merger agreement with an aggregate transaction value of $642 million.

The transaction comes less than six months after Eastern's initial public offering that raised approximately $1.7 billion in equity capital.

As per the terms of the deal, Century shareholders will receive $115.28 in cash for each share of Century Bancorp,'s common stock.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Eastern expects the transaction to be approximately 55% accretive to earnings on a fully synergized basis and to have an IRR of about 17%. Eastern will fund the purchase price with cash on hand from its balance sheet.

Eastern also announced a 33% increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share as part of its overall capital management strategy.

Eastern declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share, payable on June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.