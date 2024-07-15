Eastern Bankshares Appoints David Rosato As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) on Monday announced it has appointed David Rosato as Chief Financial Officer of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank.

Rosato will succeed James Fitzgerald, who will continue in a senior advisory role. He will join the company on August 1 and report to CEO Denis Sheahan

Rosato brings over 35 years of experience within community and regional banks.

Most recently, Rosato served as CFO of Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Berkshire Bank. He also spent over 15 years at People's United Financial, Inc., including nine years as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO.

Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President & Treasurer at Webster Financial Corp., and as a Senior Vice President, Asset/Liability Manager at M&T Bank Corp.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.