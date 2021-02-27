Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 25%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The annual results for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at US$0.15, some 25% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at US$245m. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:DEA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Following the latest results, Easterly Government Properties' five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$268.0m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 9.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 81% to US$0.27. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$266.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.27 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$26.21, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Easterly Government Properties at US$31.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$24.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Easterly Government Properties is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Easterly Government Properties' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 9.4% increase next year well below the historical 23%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.6% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Easterly Government Properties' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$26.21, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Easterly Government Properties. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Easterly Government Properties going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Easterly Government Properties (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.